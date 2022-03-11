x
Cumberland County

Police: Man steals from unlocked vehicle outside Lower Allen Township preschool, flees in BMW

Police are looking for help from the public in identifying the suspect, who they say stole credit cards, a purse and a laptop in the Jan. 24 incident.
Credit: Lower Allen Township Police

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for help in identifying a theft suspect.

According to police, on Jan. 24 between 5:10 and 5:25 p.m., the pictured suspect entered an unlocked vehicle parked at a preschool on the 5000 block of Ritter Road in Lower Allen Township.

The suspect took purses, credit cards and a laptop from inside the vehicle and fled the scene in what appeared to be a silver BMW sedan, police claim.

Officers say several of the stolen credit cards were used that same day in the Philadelphia area.

Surveillance footage taken from a Walgreens store outside Philadelphia show the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.

