Police: Man steals from unlocked vehicle outside Lower Allen Township preschool, flees in BMW

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for help in identifying a theft suspect.
According to police, on Jan. 24 between 5:10 and 5:25 p.m., the pictured suspect entered an unlocked vehicle parked at a preschool on the 5000 block of Ritter Road in Lower Allen Township.
The suspect took purses, credit cards and a laptop from inside the vehicle and fled the scene in what appeared to be a silver BMW sedan, police claim.
Officers say several of the stolen credit cards were used that same day in the Philadelphia area.
Surveillance footage taken from a Walgreens store outside Philadelphia show the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 975-7575.