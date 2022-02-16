Police investigating arson following fire at Carlisle Walmart

Police report that a person of interest has been identified, but their identity will not be released at this time as the incident is under investigation.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Update, 2/17: State Police report that the fire marshal said there were no injuries in the fire.

The store was closed around 11 p.m. after the fire, as there was a significant amount of smoke, police say.

Police also report that a person of interest has been identified, but their identity will not be released at this time as the incident is under investigation.

Police also say that there was a significant amount of merchandise damaged in the fire, but that total costs have not been calculated yet.

Previously:

Cumberland County officials are investigating a suspected arson after a portion of the inside of a Walmart store in Carlisle caught fire on Wednesday night.

The Carlisle Fire Department responded to the fire that started at 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart on 60 Noble Road, according to dispatch. Corporal Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says officers believe arson is behind the blaze.

A video of the incident provided to FOX43 by Hannah Whitsell shows a thick flame rising out of one of the store aisles, sending columns of black smoke toward the store ceiling. Two employees attempt to tame the fire with fire extinguishers without success.

Officials confirmed the fire is out and is not a danger to the community.

Pennsylvania State Police have now taken over the investigation.