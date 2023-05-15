x
Cumberland County

Police: Woman stabs partner during dispute at Carlisle hotel

Amanda Gutierrez, 42, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in the Saturday night incident, police said Monday.
Amanda Gutierrez

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed her partner at a Middlesex Township hotel over the weekend.

Amanda Gutierrez, 42, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and harassment in the alleged incident, which occurred Saturday night at a Rodeway Inn on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, according to Middlesex Township Police.

Officers dispatched to the hotel spoke to the victim, who sustained an injury in a stabbing. The victim identified Gutierrez as the person who stabbed them, according to police. 

The victim claimed Gutierrez became angry after the victim asked her to leave their hotel room and stabbed the victim with a knife.

Police found Gutierrez and took her into custody without incident. She was transported to Cumberland County Booking to be processed and arraigned.

