Harrisburg man will serve 7-14 years after pleading guilty to robbery of Carlisle Speedway store in 2022

James Allen Brown Jr., 55, admitted to stabbing a store clerk several times during the May 5, 2022 robbery.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a clerk during the robbery of a Carlisle convenience store in 2022.

James Allen Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and robbery in connection to the incident, which occurred on May 5, 2022, at a Speedway store on High Street.

Brown entered the store carrying a large kitchen knife with the intent to "snatch some money and run," investigators said. While committing the robbery, Brown stabbed the clerk several times while the clerk attempted to disarm him.

Brown later turned himself in to authorities and confessed to the robbery and stabbing.

The clerk required immediate medical attention, but recovered from the injuries he sustained in the incident.

Judge Jessica E. Brewbaker sentenced Brown to a prison term of seven to 14 years.

District Attorney Seán McCormack expressed his gratitude to the both the Carlisle Borough Police and the Pennsylvania State Police for their professionalism and thorough investigation.