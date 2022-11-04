Carlisle police make arrest in Cumberland County stabbing

An investigation revealed that the victim had allegedly been stabbed by Samier A. Walker, who was found at the scene and taken into custody.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing that injured one person.

According to the department, at 1:02 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the area of Biddle Mission Park for a reported stabbing.

Officers were directed to the back lot of the Carlisle Alliance Church where they found the male victim laying on the ground suffering from a recent stab wound to the back.

An investigation revealed that he had allegedly been stabbed by Samier A. Walker, who was found at the scene and taken into custody.

The knife and other weapons reportedly used by Walker were recovered nearby, according to police.

The victim was treated by EMS and released at the scene.