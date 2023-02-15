Police searching for missing York County teen

J Carson Capik, 17, was last seen by his mother before he left for school on Feb. 14. He never returned home from a school function that afternoon.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a teenager who never returned home from a school function on Feb. 14.

J Carson Capik, 17, of Windsor Township, was last seen by his mother before he left for school that day, the York County Regional Police Department said.

According to officers, he contacted his parents around 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, but his phone has been shut off since then.

Capik is 5 foot 7 and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He attends Red Lion Senior High School and drives a 2011 black Honda Fit with Pennsylvania registration LYR6328.