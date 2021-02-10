Lancaster's Casey Kaufhold wins silver at World Archery Championships

Casey Kaufhold, 17, of Lancaster County, won the silver medal at the Word Archery Championships in Yankton, South Dakota on Sept. 26.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Casey Kaufhold, 17, of Lancaster County, won the silver medal at the Word Archery Championships in Yankton, South Dakota on Sept. 26. The silver was the first time a U.S. woman medaled in the event in 33 years.

The last time a U.S. female athlete medaled at the event was when Denise Parker won bronze in 1989.

Kaufhold beat the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, An San of South Korea, in the semifinals by a of 6-2. She then lost to Jan Minhee, also of South Korea, in the final by a score of 0-6.

The Conestoga Valley High School senior attended her first Olympics in Tokyo last summer, coming in at 17th.

Kaufhold began doing archery when she was 3 years old and began competing at age 8.

“When I tell somebody I do archery they have a whole bunch of questions because they don’t really know how the scoring works, the distance, all that. I like to share the sport because not everybody knows a lot about it,” she said.

Kaufhold hopes to attend Texas A&M University after graduating this year.