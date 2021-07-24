Olympians with Central Pennsylvania ties to watch today

TOKYO, Japan — When the Opening Ceremony begins at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo, the seats at the Olympic Stadium will be virtually empty except for a few dignitaries, Olympic sponsors and officials from the International Olympic committee.
According to Japanese newspaper the Asahi Shimbun, that makes up only about 10,000 people. First Lady Jill Biden will be part of the American delegation.
Among the athletes in attendance will be 17 Olympians competing for Team USA that have ties to Central Pennsylvania.
FOX43 will be tracking their Olympic performance from the time the torch is lit until the closing ceremony of the games.
Here are the athletes set to compete today:
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Men's Volleyball - Pool B: USA vs. France - 8:45 a.m. ET (Replays at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBCSN)
Mitch Stahl | Chambersburg High School
Matt Anderson | Penn State University
Max Holt | Penn State University
Women's Volleyball - Pool B: USA vs. Argentina - 10:05 p.m. ET
Micha Hancock | Penn State University
Haleigh Washington | Penn State University
Megan Courtney | Penn State University
Swimming - Women's 400 Individual Medley - 7:05 a.m. ET
Hali Flickinger | Spring Grove High School
Archery - Women's Team Prelims - 8:30 p.m. ET
Casey Kaufhold | Conestoga Valley High School
Soccer - First Round, Women's Tournament - 7:30 a.m. ET
Abby Dahlkemper - Women's Soccer | Lancaster, Pa.
Alyssa Naeher - Women's Soccer | Penn State University
Fencing - Men's Epee Preliminary Rounds - 8 p.m. ET
Andrew Mackiewicz - Men's Fencing | Penn State University