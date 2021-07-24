Olympians with Central Pennsylvania ties to watch today

Here's which athletes with Central Pennsylvania ties are set to compete today.

TOKYO, Japan — When the Opening Ceremony begins at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, 8 p.m. local time in Tokyo, the seats at the Olympic Stadium will be virtually empty except for a few dignitaries, Olympic sponsors and officials from the International Olympic committee.

Among the athletes in attendance will be 17 Olympians competing for Team USA that have ties to Central Pennsylvania.

FOX43 will be tracking their Olympic performance from the time the torch is lit until the closing ceremony of the games.

Here are the athletes set to compete today:

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Men's Volleyball - Pool B: USA vs. France - 8:45 a.m. ET (Replays at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBCSN)

Mitch Stahl | Chambersburg High School

Matt Anderson | Penn State University

Max Holt | Penn State University

Women's Volleyball - Pool B: USA vs. Argentina - 10:05 p.m. ET

Micha Hancock | Penn State University

Haleigh Washington | Penn State University

Megan Courtney | Penn State University

Swimming - Women's 400 Individual Medley - 7:05 a.m. ET

Hali Flickinger | Spring Grove High School

Archery - Women's Team Prelims - 8:30 p.m. ET

Casey Kaufhold | Conestoga Valley High School

Soccer - First Round, Women's Tournament - 7:30 a.m. ET

Abby Dahlkemper - Women's Soccer | Lancaster, Pa.

Alyssa Naeher - Women's Soccer | Penn State University

Fencing - Men's Epee Preliminary Rounds - 8 p.m. ET