Conestoga Valley welcomes home archer Casey Kaufhold after competing in Tokyo Olympics

The 17-year-old is being welcomed back with a ceremony at Conestoga Valley High School.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County welcomed home Olympic archer Casey Kaufhold today after her incredible run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The games mark Kaufhold's first time competing in the women's individual archery section.

The welcome home ceremony at Conestoga Valley High School featured live music, firetrucks, and of course, many adoring supporters.

The 17-year-old said her experience getting to the Olympics was truly special.

"To finally get there and say 'I've accomplished being an Olympian is just amazing," said Kaufhold, "I didn't expect this big of a group to come tonight."

Kaufhold says she has her sights set on the Paris Olympics in 2024.