State police searching for missing 68-year-old man believed to be at risk of injury

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing man believed to be at risk of harm.

Walter Lynn Scheidler, 68, was last contacted by family members on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8:55 a.m. He has been described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, weights 315 pounds with white hair above the ears and blue eyes.

Scheidler's clothing is unknown, but he drives a beige 2017 Ford F-150 with a Pa. registration of ZKB6537.

Police have stated that it is believed that Scheidler could be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scheidler has been asked to contact police either by calling 911 or the PSP at Lykens at 717-362-8700.