Natalia Baumgardner, 12, was last seen at her home on Grandview Avenue on Monday, according to Waynesboro Police. She is believed to have run away from home.

The 12-year-old girl is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.