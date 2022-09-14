x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

Kanten Gage, 15, was last seen at his home in the borough between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. He may have run away, police say.
Credit: Waynesboro Police
Kanten Gage

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police.

Investigators believe Gage may have run away.

Gage is a 15-year-old boy, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (717) 762-2131.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Chambersburg restores Civil War history

Before You Leave, Check This Out