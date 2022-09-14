Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police.
Investigators believe Gage may have run away.
Gage is a 15-year-old boy, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (717) 762-2131.