Police search for missing teen in Waynesboro

Kanten Gage, 15, was last seen at his home in the borough between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. He may have run away, police say.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kanten David Gage, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardians at their home on East North Street between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police.

Investigators believe Gage may have run away.

Gage is a 15-year-old boy, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.