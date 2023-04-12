100-year-old veteran celebrates birthday with VA clinic staff

Staff from the VA Outpatient Clinic in Cumberland County celebrated Henry Halderman's centennial birthday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One Juniata County veteran is celebrating his birthday and staff from the VA Clinic in Cumberland County are celebrating with him.

World War II veteran, Henry Halderman, was drafted into the army in 1943 at 19 years old and would participate in the European campaign. He was stationed in Italy during most of his service.

“When you’re in the military you do what they tell you,” Halderman told FOX43

After his time overseas, Henry returned to his home in Pennsylvania to pursue farming. He raised a family and enjoyed a quiet life. It’s a story many are thankful he’s still here to share.

“I have four children and they would ask him about his experiences with World War II, he would go into some great detail,” said Henry’s son, Harold.

Henry experienced combat throughout most of his time as a soldier, witnessing several members of his platoon killed in action.

“His [platoon] went through some very dramatic things, and he was one of few in his deployment teams to come back alive, so he’s been through a lot,” said VA Clinic Social Worker, Stasha Comrie.

Henry would later be awarded a purple heart and bronze star for his service.

Now, at 100 years old, Henry is enjoying retirement and has kept his sense of humor.

“Well, it feels like if I just turned ninety,” he told FOX43.

Henry suffers from poor hearing and has some difficulty remembering things, but the VA staff says it’s important to recognize stories like Henry’s and share them with younger generations.