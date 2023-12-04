South Western School District discusses potential transgender bathroom policy

During the discussion among school board members, South Western’s board president suggested the district needed more time to come up with a fair policy.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Passions ran high Wednesday night as the South Western School Board weighed whether to adopt a policy that restricts which bathrooms transgender students can use. If passed, the school district would become the second in York County to implement transgender bathroom policies.

“I have never heard a trans person not identify as trans, then why would we not supply a trans bathroom,” said Julie Handy, a mother of a student at the South Western School District.

“Under Title Nine, it has widely been the understanding that separating bathrooms by sex is not discrimination,” said Justin Lightly, a father of another student in the district.

In December, Red Lion School District changed its bathroom policy and now forces transgender students to use the bathroom that aligns with their sex at birth or use a gender-neutral bathroom.

The proposed policy has come under fire from some parents and local LGBTQ advocates, who argue the rules would increase bullying and mental health issues among transgender youth.

“[Trans] teens view school negatively and are fearful of their peers and faculty,” said Naomi Asper, a trans-rights activist and former South Western student. “So what are we proving right now? We are proving them right, by a landslide.”

“We’ve heard the same arguments from school boards, saying, ‘Oh it’s just a small body of students this would impact, so it doesn’t really matter,’” said Tesla Taliaferro, president of the Rainbow Rose Center in York. “What they’re saying is that the lives, well-being, and mental health of those students is what doesn’t matter to them.”

During the discussion among school board members, South Western’s board president suggested the district needed more time to come up with a fair policy.

The YWCA of Hanover sent a letter to the board supporting policies that would affirm trans students’ identity and protect them from discrimination.

Advocates say they are willing to help the school district with any concerns with policies for transgender students.