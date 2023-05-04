United Way of York County | Give Local York

United Way of York County provides a variety of services to the community, including free tax assistance, scholarships, health initiatives and much more.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

United Way of York County is one of those organizations.

The nonprofit provides a variety of services to the community, including free tax assistance, scholarships, health initiatives and much more.

United Way has been lending a helping hand for over 100 years. Organizers recently went out and asked the community what they needed and what the nonprofit should focus on.

Amy Wannemacher, president of United Way of York County, said the overwhelming response was to help working households who are struggling to meet basic living expenses.

"These households are friends and neighbors, and they're people who are working paycheck to paycheck and are just one financial crisis away from falling into poverty," Wannemacher said.

The nonprofit set a goal to assist 8,000 households in achieving financial stability by 2023.

Another way they help out is through their volunteer income tax assistance program, VITA.

The program is completely volunteer-based. It helps moderate to low income individuals prepare and submit their tax returns for free.

The funds raised from Give Local York will help expand VITA's reach.

United Way of York County is always looking for volunteers to help with VITA and other programs. More information on volunteering can be found here.

"Oh, it's very rewarding," Wannemacher said, speaking about United Way as a whole. "I mean if we can help just one person or one family, that just warms my heart. I'm very hopeful, and I believe we can convene the community and really make an impact in this area."