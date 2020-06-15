Bethesda Mission begins work on new resource center

Site will help women and children in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Bethesda Mission of Harrisburg began demolition on a site that will become it's next resource center.

The 100-year-old Annex Building on Forster Street in Harrisburg is expected to take two days to tear down.

The mission's goal is to convert the property into a housing unit for 51 women and children.

Bethesda Mission will then provide them with recovery, short term, and young adult housing programs.

"The demand is great. The availability for low income housing is almost nonexistent in Harrisburg. So I think this will help some of the issues we are facing in Harrisburg with the need of housing," said Shelley Baker Brooks, director of the woman and children mission.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $4.2 million.

The mission has received a considerable portion of that money through grants and donations, however, it is still $500,000 shy of the goal.