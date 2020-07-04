Bethesda Mission will serve a grab-and-go Easter Dinner for the homeless Sunday

Boxed dinners will be available outside the Men's Shelter on 611 Reilly St. in Harrisburg beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, the Mission said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Bethesda Mission announced Tuesday that the traditional Easter dinner it serves this year will have a new look due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Instead of a sit-down meal inside the men's shelter, the Mission will serve a boxed dinner for the homeless with curbside pick-up.

Dinners will be given out beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Men's Shelter on 611 Reilly St.

“We are so grateful for the wonderful display of caring demonstrated by our guests during this crisis,” Executive Director Scott Dunwoody said in a press release. “They understand well the struggles experienced by those on the streets.”

The Shelter's guests have already been serving breakfast daily to those in need during this crisis, Dunwoody said.

“Easter should be a joyous time,” Dunwoody said. “We are celebrating the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ! It is the very essence of what Christianity is all about. For the safety of our staff and guests, the celebration at the Mission will look different this year.”