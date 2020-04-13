Bethesda Mission serves to-go Easter meals to the homeless in Harrisburg

The shelter needs donations to continue serving meals to the homeless amid Covid-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Easter dinners looked a bit different this year at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg.

The men's shelter served Easter meals outside the facility to the homeless this year because of social distancing guidelines.

Bethesda Mission's food service director, Alfonso Ciervo, says the shelter hasn't gotten as many food donations as they used to due to the pandemic.

However, the shelter had enough to feed more than a hundred people.

"This is a blessing, you know, trying to help people, especially now with what's going on," said Ciervo, "it can be a challenge because the food is not coming like it used to. But God provides, and we can get them a hot meal, and they are very happy and very pleased."