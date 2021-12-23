Barn fire in Perry County kills 17,000 turkeys

Around 2:00 a.m., the Newport Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Turkey Bird Road in Perry County for a commercial barn fire.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews say a commercial barn fire early Thursday morning resulted in the loss of 17,000 young turkeys in Perry County.

The Newport Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 2:00 a.m., on the 1300 block of Turkey Bird Road, according to officials.

Upon arrival, crews discovered one barn up in flames. The fire department was on the scene for three and a half hours before the fire was successfully put out, crews confirm.

According to the fire department, the Firebox grill brought food and drinks for everyone helping on the scene.