DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple row homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire in Harrisburg on Dec. 19.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 12:30 p.m., on the 1300 block of South 13th Street.

According to the Red Cross, 13 adults and seven children were given resources for food, clothing, and shelter.