Several have been displaced from apartments due to fire in Mechanicsburg

The Gingerbread Man on the 20th block of Main St. in Cumberland County has sustained significant damage from a second alarm fire.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to the scene of apartments that caught fire above a restaurant in Mechanicsburg late Thursday night.

Several fire crews were on the scene of the Gingerbread man restaurant on the 20th block of West Main Street in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, according to Cumberland County Dispatch.

The call came in around 10:23 p.m. on Dec. 16, dispatch confirmed.

Dispatch says several people were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was classified as a second alarm and no injuries have been reported at this time, officials state.

Fire crews evacuated the building and the structure has sustained significant damage, according to dispatch.

As of 3:07 a.m. all crews have been cleared from the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.