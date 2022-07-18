Adams County teen succumbs to injuries sustained in July 6 crash

Andrew Karabinos Jr., 17, died of blunt force head trauma 9 days after his vehicle left the road and overturned on Hunterstown Hampton Road in Adams County.

YORK, Pa. — An Adams County teen died last week of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash on July 6, the York County Coroner's Office reported.

Andrew Karabinos Jr., 17, of Reading Township, succumbed to his injuries last Friday at York County Hospital, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.

Karabinos was the driver of a vehicle that failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway while traveling on Hunterstown Hampton Road in Adams County at about 8:30 p.m. on July 6, Gay said.

The vehicle overturned, and Karabinos was flown from the scene to York Hospital, according to Gay.

He succumbed to his injuries at about 5:50 p.m. on July 15.

Gay determined Karabinos died of blunt force head trauma and ruled that the manner of death was accidental.

There will be no autopsy, but routine toxicology will be performed, Gay said.