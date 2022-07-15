Second person dies in Adams County crash

Kunjithapatham Chockkalingam, 75, the drive of the vehicle, died early Friday morning.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A second person has died following a deadly Adams County crash.

Kunjithapatham Chockkalingam, 75, passed away at Wellspan York Hospital at 12:05 a.m. on July 15.

Chockkalingham was reportedly the driver of the vehicle. His cause of death was an intracranial head bleed due to complications following the crash.

73-year-old Vasanthakumari Chockkaungam, his wife, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off the on-ramp to US Route 15 northbound from Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township.

According to reports, the car left the road, crossed over the grass median, and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn.

Kunjithapatham Chockkalingam had been receiving treatment from the crash over the past two weeks. However, his condition continued to decline until his death.