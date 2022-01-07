Florida man dies 8 days after single-vehicle crash in Adams County

A 32-year-old Florida man who had been a passenger in an Adams County single-vehicle crash eight days ago has died as a result of his injuries.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old Florida man who had been a passenger in an Adams County single-vehicle crash eight days ago has died as a result of his injuries, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Vincent Martin, of Volusia County, was believed to have been a backseat passenger in a 2011 Jeep SW on June 22, when the driver of the vehicle, who had been traveling eastbound at a high speed, lost control in the area of 1801 Pine Run Road at 12:21 p.m., also according to the coroner's office.

The vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a tree, killing three occupants, including the driver, at the scene. They were all York residents.

The crash caused life-threatening injuries to the other three occupants, including Martin. The condition of the others is not known at this time.

The cause of Martin's death was multiple blunt force trauma, also according to the coroner's office, and the manner has been ruled accidental.