17-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

The vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a tree off Basehoar Road in Union Township, authorities say. Four other occupants were also injured in the crash.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A 17-year-old victim died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Monday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The victim was one of five people riding in the vehicle, which police say lost control and struck a tree on the 300 block of Basehoar Road in Union Township at about 4:55 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Initial dispatch reports said the vehicle was on fire after impact, but first responders said that was not the case. The vehicle had overturned, and all five occupants were trapped inside, according to dispatch accounts.

The vehicle's other four occupants were taken to a local trauma center by ambulance for treatment of injuries of unknown severity, Gay said in a press release.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken by medical helicopter to York Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at 9:55 p.m., Gay said.

Gay said the boy, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of family, died of multiple blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled accidental, according to Gay.

There will be no autopsy on the victim, Gay said, but a routine toxicology will be performed.

Gay's office had no additional information on the conditions of the vehicle's other occupants.