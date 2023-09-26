Three people injured in 3-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Adams County

The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at East Berlin Road and Stoney Point Road in Reading Township, police said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Three people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance Tuesday morning in Adams County, authorities said.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at East Berlin Road and Stoney Point Road, according to Reading Township Police.

Police say the crash occurred when a Ford F-150 traveling west on the roadway swerved to avoid a Honda CRV that was stopped on the road waiting for a vehicle ahead of it to turn left onto Stoney Point Road. The F-150 still struck the CR-V, and the impact forced the pickup truck into the opposing lane of traffic, where it struck an approaching ambulance head-on.

The ambulance driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. There were no patients on the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to police.

The driver of the F-150 also suffered minor injuries, and told police he would drive himself to a hospital for treatment.

The ambulance had a dash cam which showed how the crash occurred, police said.

The driver of the F-150 will be cited for a summary violation of failing to drive within a single lane, according to police.