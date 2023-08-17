2 crashes close portion of Route 15 in Adams County

The highway is shut between Route 394 (Hunterstown) and Route 234 (Heidlersburg) in both directions.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Route 15 in Adams County is shut down in both directions due to two separate crashes, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

PennDOT says the first crash occurred around 8 a.m. when a PennDOT tanker truck hauling tar blew a tire and went off the road into the woods. The driver was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time, according to officials.

Hazmat teams have been called to the scene to clean up tar and liquid bituminous oil that has spilled on the road and into the woods.