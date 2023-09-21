Hanover man gets 2 years of probation for role in 2020 crash that killed 3 people in Adams County

Matthew Dahler, 29, pleaded guilty to 3 counts of reckless endangerment in connection to the deadly crash, which occurred on Hanover Road on May 23, 2020.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Hanover man will serve two years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of reckless endangerment in connection to a 2020 crash that killed three people in Adams County, court records show.

Matthew Dahler, 29, entered his guilty plea in July and was sentenced earlier this week by Adams County Judge Shawn Wagner. In addition to probation, Dahler must serve two weeks in prison, surrender his driver's license for a period of six months, perform 200 hours of community service and pay a $200 fine for each count of recklessly endangering another person.

Dahler's Ford F-250 pickup truck struck a vehicle driven by Carole Dutterer, 68, on Hanover Road (Route 116) at the intersection of Bender Road in Union Township, Adams County on May 23, 2020.

Dutterer and her daughter, Carly Dutterer, 26, both of Littlestown, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A third victim, 1-year-old Hudson Dutterer, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Children's Hospital, prosecutors stated.

The fatal collision was investigated by State Police. Prosecutors said Dahler was traveling at an unsafe rate of speed at the time of the accident, which is why charges were filed in the case.