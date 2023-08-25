First-year Gettysburg College student struck while crossing road, seriously injured

A 2008 Toyota Van driven by a 78-year-old Gettysburg resident was traveling west when it struck the 18-year-old victim.

Officers at the Gettysburg Police Department responded to a pedestrian-car crash at Gettysburg College on Friday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.

According to the Gettysburg Borough Police Department, an 18-year-old was crossing the section of Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue.

A 2008 Toyota Van driven by a 78-year-old Gettysburg resident was traveling west on Lincoln Ave. and attempted to turn to continue southbound on North Washington St. The van struck the pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

According to officers, the driver of another car stopped on North Washington St. at the intersection and stated that they waived for the pedestrian to proceed.

The 78-year-old van operator told police she believed that the car was directing her to proceed.

The van continued through the intersection, striking the pedestrian who was transported by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital then flown to a trauma center in York.

North Washington Street from Lincoln Ave. to West Stevens St. was closed for approximately an hour and a half.

The incident is being investigated by police.

Gettysburg College released the following information in an e-mail to their community:

Dear Campus Community, I am writing to let you know that late this morning, a member of our first-year class was hit by a car while crossing Washington Street. The student was seriously injured and has been transported to a hospital for care. The family has been notified and are on their way to be with their student.

I recognize this information may be upsetting. Learning about or witnessing a traumatic event affects everyone differently. If you would like to talk with someone for support, Counseling and Wellness Services is offering extended drop-in hours through 10 p.m. tonight. We will provide an update later today about additional Counseling resources that will be available throughout the weekend. You can also reach a Counselor on call outside these hours by calling Campus Safety at 717-337-6911 and asking to be connected with the Counselor on call.