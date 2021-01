The business, Kreamer Brothers Glass, caught fire in the early morning on Jan. 27.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a fire in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County early this morning.

According to dispatch, the business, Kreamer Brothers Glass, caught fire around 1:30 a.m.

There are reportedly no injuries and fire crews are no longer on the scene.

A press release will be sent out later today providing more details.

#BREAKING Firefighters responded to an overnight fire at Kreamer Brothers Glass in Lower Allen Twp. @FOX43



The building appears to be a total loss. https://t.co/I1D08qweR9 pic.twitter.com/1qGxBGow68 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) January 27, 2021