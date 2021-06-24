Coroner responds to scene of Cumberland County fire

Police say that the coroner responded to the scene of the fire for someone not involved with the fire. More information is expected to be released later.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1200 block of Center Road in Lower Mifflin Township around 3:00 p.m. on June 24 for a reported house fire.

Police say that one person was able to escape the residence safely, and that the coroner has responded to the scene for a person who was not involved in the fire.

Authorities say more information will be released later today and that the incident is still under investigation.