Coroner responds to scene of Cumberland County fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has responded to the scene of a fire.
According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 1200 block of Center Road in Lower Mifflin Township around 3:00 p.m. on June 24 for a reported house fire.
Police say that one person was able to escape the residence safely, and that the coroner has responded to the scene for a person who was not involved in the fire.
Authorities say more information will be released later today and that the incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.