State Police: One dead following water rescue in Lebanon County

On April 24 at 5:23 p.m., members of the Pennsylvania State Police-Jonestown as well as personnel from surrounding EMS and fire agencies responded to Swatara Creek just north of Jonestown Road for a water rescue.

The initial report indicated that there were several individuals struggling in the water. On scene, police were able to extricate two individuals from the water.

A 42-year-old unidentified man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon City where he was later pronounced dead, also according to state police.

The second victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The other individuals involved were transported to Hershey Medical Center as well, state police say. They suffered minor injuries.