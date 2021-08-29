Man drowns in Swatara Creek in Dauphin County

Search and rescue teams searched for the man until dusk on Saturday and resumed their efforts on Sunday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was found dead on Sunday afternoon after he went missing while he participated in recreational activities at Swatara Creek on Saturday afternoon, police said.

On Aug. 28, at 12:23 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the Swatara Creek at Fiddlers Elbow Road overpass for people in the water in distress.

A group of people had been floating down the creek in kayaks and inflatable innertubes when they came across a downed tree which caused their kayaks to capsize and the innertubes to deflate, police said.

The people clung to the downed tree as they became stranded in the creek due to fast-moving high water. Officers were able to rescue three people from the creek but a fourth person identified only as a 58-year-old man was missing after he went underwater and didn't resurface.

Search and rescue teams searched for the man until dusk on Saturday and resumed their efforts on Sunday.

The body of a man matching the description of the missing person was found in the creek in the area of Royalton Park around 1 p.m. on Sunday. He was not wearing any personal floatation device, police said.