Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases spike among kids, with Dr. Vinitha Moopen

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Last month, FOX43 reported that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases were on the rise as we approached fall.

Now that we're several weeks into the season, those cases are specifically affecting kids.

The common virus is typically mild but it's also the number one cause of infant hospitalizations; symptoms are much like the common cold. This is why Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on Oct. 11 to discuss the recent spike in children.

