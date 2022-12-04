Helping kids deal with a stomach bug, with Dr. Vinitha Moopen

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, joined FOX43 on April 12 to discuss the stomach bug that's been going around recently.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There's a stomach bug in the air.

She says that the signs and symptoms parents should look out for are vomiting and diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, and stomach pain.

Dr. Moopen also said that this strain of stomach bug that's going around right now is "fairly run-of-the-mill," and not to worry. Unless your child is dehydrated, they're not using the bathroom, or if symptoms persist, the bug should clear up on its own. But, she says, if any of those things apply, you might want to consider visiting a doctor.

Although stomach bugs are fairly contagious, she says it's important to know that they typically clear up quickly.

In terms of treatment, she suggests small sips of Pedialyte, and to avoid drinks with sugar. If all else fails, a doctor can give children IV fluids.