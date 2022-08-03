How to help your child with asthma, with Dr. Vinitha Moopen

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, shared some tips on how to get your child the proper care.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local doctors are saying that they have seen an explosion of asthma cases in the past few weeks.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, shared some tips on how to get your child the proper care, as well as some signs and symptoms to look out for, on FOX43 Morning News.

Dr. Moopen says that the main sign of asthma is coughing, whether it's constant or here and there, as well as wheezing in children. Tiredness, trouble breathing, and chest tightness, are also big indicators. She recommends taking your child to their pediatrician if you notice any of these signs and symptoms.

She says that right now, the reason we're seeing more asthma symptoms in children is because there's a large number of viral infections in the air. Also, these symptoms can show up seasonally or can be a result of inhaling smoke. Family history also plays a factor, she says, and your pediatrician can categorize the severity of your child's illness if they do in fact suffer from asthma.

In terms of treatment, one option is a bronchodilator, or a rescue inhaler, which opens up the airways. Inhaled steroids are also an option; these decrease inflammation in children's airways. Leukotriene inhibitors also open the airways, she says, and are also an option. These can come in pill form. Allergy shots also work, Dr. Moopen says.