Men and eating disorders, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Eating disorders tend to be associated with women, but according to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), about one in three people who struggle with an eating disorder is male.

This means that in the United States alone, eating disorders will affect 10 million males at some point in their lives, also according to NEDA. But, because of the cultural bias surrounding these disorders, men are much less likely to seek treatment.

This is why this week, the chicks from Chick2Chick spoke with Matt Shep, a man who has struggled with eating disorders, to round off "Movember."

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Nov. 29 to talk about the seldom discussed topic, and to explore how eating disorders manifest themselves in men specifically.

