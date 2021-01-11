Men, marriage, and money, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Nov. 1 to talk tips for salvaging relationships.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When it comes to marriage, one of the main things couples argue about is money.

In fact, according to Ramsey Solutions, a financial consultant based in Franklin, Tenn., money is the number one reason married and couples who are living together, fight. And according to Investopedia, money is the number one reason couples divorce.

This is why the chicks from Chick2Chick, Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry, spoke with Patrick Hughes, licensed professional counselor, for this week's podcast. The chicks shared some of his tips for salvaging relationships on FOX43 Morning News on Nov. 1.

The chicks talked about how societal expectations surrounding money and marriage have changed in the past few decades, how technology has changed these conversations, and how to broach these conversations with your partner.

