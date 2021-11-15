Dealing with male grief, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Nov. 15 to discuss how men grieve differently than women.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Women are from Venus, men are from Mars. At least that's how the saying goes.

And that's exactly what the chicks from Chick2Chick discussed on this week's podcast. Well, in so many words.

Like the chicks say, the holidays are coming up and they can be brutal if you have lost a loved one, lost a job, or are going through a divorce for example.

Women typically have large support networks and friends to lean on when they're feeling down, whereas men are usually told to "suck it up" so as not to show vulnerability. This is why, men grieve differently than women.

The chicks "chirped" with Lisa Zoll, of Grief Relief Counseling Services, in this week's podcast.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.