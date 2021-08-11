Online dating for men, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry decided to explore the challenges that men specifically face when trying to meet that special someone online.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Online dating is hard for everyone, and the COVID-19 pandemic made meeting people even more difficult.

But, since November is Men's Health Awareness Month, the chicks from Chick2Chick, Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry, decided to explore the challenges that men specifically face when trying to meet that special someone online.

The chicks spoke with Ken Uhlmann, online dater, to explore the sorts of things he experiences when dating online.

On Nov. 8, the chicks joined FOX43 to discuss this week's podcast, and what listeners/viewers can expect.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.