LG Health receives $750,000 in state grants to help provide substance-use-disorder and mental-health treatment for new mothers

The healthcare system received $600,000 from the PA Dept. of Drug and Alcohol Programs and $150,000 from the Dept. of Human Services, Children’s Trust Fund.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced this week it has received $750,000 in state grants to combat substance-use-disorder and mental-health challenges in women and prevent potential negative impacts on their children.

LG Health’s Pregnancy Support Services program received $600,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, LG Health said.

The new funding will enable expansion of the program, which was first funded in 2019 to provide support services for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid-use disorder.

The program is now expected to serve 80 to 100 patients each year, providing services to women with any substance use disorder from pregnancy until a child’s first birthday.

In addition to facilitating referrals to outpatient Medication Assisted Treatment and substance use disorder treatment, the program will make referrals to local providers for related services, including health-care, mental-health treatment, education, mentorship, job training, childcare and transportation.

LG Health’s Moving Beyond Depression program received $150,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Children’s Trust Fund. The program’s goal is to prevent child abuse and neglect by addressing the mental-health needs of mothers who are experiencing depression and anxiety.

Moving Beyond Depression serves first-time, low-income mothers who are enrolled in LG Health’s Nurse-Family Partnership home-visitation program," LG Health said. The grant funding will help to enable access to mental-health treatment, and support, as well as related community resources for mothers and their children.