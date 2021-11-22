Updated visitation policy at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health allows limited in-person visits for COVID-19 patients

The new policy, effective today, allows COVID-19 patients to receive limited visitation for the first time since the pandemic began.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from Oct. 21.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health on Monday announced an update to its visitation policy that will allow limited visits for COVID-19 positive patients for the first time.

Previously, in-person visits were not permitted for COVID-19 patients under LGH's policy, the hospital said.

"Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients, employees, and community," the hospital said in a press release. "LG Health recognizes the importance of family visitation and the role it has in the patient’s healing process. This is also true for patients who require hospitalization for treatment of COVID-19."

The new policy is effective today.

It covers Lancaster General Hospital and the Women & Babies hospital.

A summary of the updates to the visitation policy are:

If a hospitalized patient tests positive for COVID-19, or are suspected of having COVID-19, one designated care companion may visit the patient each day for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay and must follow all hospital safety guidelines.

Visitation for COVID-19 positive patients is 3 – 7 p.m. daily. The care companion should be fully vaccinated, or COVID-19 recovered, and must remain in the patient’s room the entire visit. Companions must remain in hospital-approved personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times while visiting in the patient’s room.

personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times while visiting in the patient’s room. Hospitalized patients who are not COVID-19-positive may designate two care companions who will be permitted to visit during their hospital stay. Previous policy allowed for one care companion).

Member of the clergy will once again be permitted to visit hospitalized patients. All COVID-19 protocols will apply.

Health screenings will continue to be required at all entrances. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will continue to evaluate and update the visitation policy in consultation with our Infection Control team and with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health.