How to identify and treat chronic pain with the chicks from Chick2Chick

YORK, Pa. — Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43's Amy Lutz on May 17 to discuss the latest installment of their podcast, Chick2Chick.

The chicks spoke with Dana Parish, co-author of "CHRONIC: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again," for this week's episode. The author and chronic pain sufferer, shared a bit about her book which "explores the science behind what makes them (chronic infections) difficult to diagnose and treat, debunks widely held beliefs by doctors and patients alike, and provides solutions that empower sufferers to reclaim their lives," according to Amazon.

According to Posteraro, the message that Parish is trying to send with her book is that chronic pain is not "all in your head."

"If you're not feeling well, you have to continue to advocate for yourself," Posteraro said. "You need to continue to go from doctor to doctor if other doctors aren't listening to you."

Also according to Posteraro, Parish wants to bring awareness to chronic pain, because conditions that cause it are often invisible, making it difficult sometimes for people to take them seriously.

Both chicks also said that Parish shared with them the key to treating chronic pain is treating the symptoms as well as the condition causing them.

