Maintaining a work-life balance with the chicks from Chick2Chick

YORK, Pa. — The past year has blurred the lines between work life and home life, as many of us have turned our homes into offices, and this has made it even more difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

The chicks from Chick2Chick chirped with FOX43's Amy Lutz on May 10 about how to maintain that balance, especially during a pandemic.

"There's this really big juggle when we're home all the time," Carrie Perry said. "Women, we tend to take it all on and we don't really create enough boundaries for ourselves so we can have more of a balance in our lives."

Flora Posteraro thinks that it is possible to balance everything, but that sometimes, hard choices will have to be made. She said that it's vital to look at everything you have going on in life, and decide what to prioritize. She shared a personal story where she chose to quit a job that was having her work 12 to 14 hours a day, and started working somewhere else in order to maintain a healthier work-life balance.

Posteraro also said that you have to understand that this balance won't be achievable every day, but it's about doing it as often as you can. Perry agreed with her, and also mentioned how priorities change throughout life and that sometimes what's important to us one year, won't be the next.

"You just have to have conversations with the people in your life that are important to that time and what you're doing," Perry said.

Both women also agreed that women specifically, need to learn to say no and not feel pressured to say yes to everything that comes along.

"As women, we put so much stress and so much pressure on ourselves," Posteraro said. "We want to do it all, but I think that if we learn to say no that helps to achieve that balance."

