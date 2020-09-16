York's 2020 Halloween Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

YORK, Pa. — The 2020 York Halloween Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, its organizer, Eventbrite, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, said Wednesday.
“In light of the persistence of the COVID-19 virus and the concerns raised by large gatherings in the midst of the pandemic, we have – as always – put the safety of our fellow Yorkers and parade participants first and foremost and decided that, in an abundance of caution, the smartest thing is to announce this cancellation now before our terrific participants invest too much time and energy into their entries," Eventbrite said in its announcement. "We hope they will use this extra time to further wow attendees of the 2021 parade.”
The parade will return in 2021, Eventbrite said.