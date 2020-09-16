York's 2020 Halloween Parade cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

“In light of the persistence of the COVID-19 virus and the concerns raised by large gatherings in the midst of the pandemic, we have – as always – put the safety of our fellow Yorkers and parade participants first and foremost and decided that, in an abundance of caution, the smartest thing is to announce this cancellation now before our terrific participants invest too much time and energy into their entries," Eventbrite said in its announcement. "We hope they will use this extra time to further wow attendees of the 2021 parade.”