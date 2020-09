STRASBURG, Pa. — The Strasburg Lions Club announced it is cancelling this year's Halloween Parade due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The fate of the borough's Trick or Treat will be decided at a council meeting on Oct. 13.

If Trick-or-Treat is scheduled, it will be held on Friday, October 30, from 6-8 p.m. following policy from the Lancaster Co. Inter-Municipal Committee that Trick-or-Treat not be held on a Saturday or Sunday.