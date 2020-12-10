Penn Manor HS moves to remote learning model for rest of week after additional individuals test positive for COVID-19

All co-curricular activities are cancelled, and the high school is closed to students through Oct. 19, superintendent Dr. Michael Leichliter announced Monday.

Penn Manor High School will switch to remote learning for the remainder of the week after two additional individuals at the school tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter announced Monday in a letter to parents and guardians.

The decision to switch to a remote learning model was made after consultation with medical professionals, Leichliter said.

All co-curricular activities at the school are cancelled for the rest of the week, and the high school building is closed to students, he added.

"This decision was made due to the number of positive cases and the need for additional quarantines of close contacts over a 14-day period," he said.

Individuals who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive have been notified and instructed to quarantine, following Department of Health guidelines, Leichliter said. In addition, he added, Penn Manor has cleaned and disinfected locations visited by the individuals who tested positive.

"Regular, in-person classes for high school students will resume on Monday, October 19, unless the school district learns of additional positive cases that would require an extension of the closure to assure the safety of the high school community," Leichliter said. "All students and faculty will receive a follow-up email today from high school principal Baron Jones regarding expectations for online learning.

"During the closure, we expect students to act responsibly by practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public and monitoring their health."

Penn Manor students or members of their household who test positive for COVID-19 should contact the high school nurse at (717) 872-9520 ext. 1356, so that the school district can identify anyone who may have been in close contact, Leichliter said.

"As a community, we all need to do our part to assure that in-person learning can safely resume for Penn Manor students," he said.