Central Dauphin School District suspends student busing for a week after bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Parents will have to transport their students to school from Friday through October 16, superintendent Norman Miller said. Normal busing will resume October 19.

Central Dauphin School District announced Thursday that all bus transportation within the school district has been suspended for a week after a district transportation contractor tested positive for COVID-19.

The district's student transportation will be suspended from Friday through October 16, superintendent Norman J. Miller said in an email to parents and guardians Thursday.

The district learned the transportation contractor tested positive on Thursday, Miller said.

"Although this contractor was not present in any district school building, this person performs an essential job that impacts our provision of transportation services," Miller said. "We have engaged in tracing this individual’s exposure both to students and to other employees within the district. As a result, over ten individuals in our transportation function will be affected.

"This contractor, prior to exhibiting symptoms, may have had close contact with a limited number of staff and students. Adults and students who were specifically identified as having close contact (less than six feet for 15 minutes or greater) with this individual are being personally notified."

Miller said that any student or family that has not received a personal notification has not been in close contact with the affected individual.

All shared spaces and common equipment the individual used are being cleaned and sanitized, Miller said. Central Dauphin will follow the CDC guidelines to limit further spread and maintain a safe learning environment, he added.

While there will be no student transportation provided by the school district through October 16, Central Dauphin intends to move ahead with plans to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Miller said.

All students are required to continue to participate in learning, either remote or in-person, unless unable due to illness or absence excused under school board policy, he added.

Guardians are encouraged to transport their children to and from school on the days they're scheduled to learn in-person, Miller said. If guardians are unable to provide transportation for their students, the students are expected to work remotely.

CD will resume normal student transportation on Monday, Oct. 19, Miller said.