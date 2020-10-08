Milton Hershey School District cancels fall sports season

Earlier Monday, Central Dauphin announced it was suspending all sports activities for a week after "numerous" athletes tested positive for COVID-19, according to district superintendent Dr. Norm Miller.

Last Friday, the PIAA announced it is pushing back the start of official practices for the fall sports season to Sept. 4, in hopes of getting more information from Governor Tom Wolf and his administration, which announced it "strongly recommended" the suspension of all youth sports activities through the end of the year.