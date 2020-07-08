PIAA votes to delay fall season two more weeks after Gov. Wolf recommends shutting down high school sports until 2021

The PIAA says the delay will allow time for further dialogue with the governor to receive more clarification on his recommendation. Fall practices moved to Aug. 24.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is of Governor Tom Wolf on August 6 recommending that no high school sports be played until January 2021.

On the heels of Governor Tom Wolf announcing the state's recommendation to have no high school sports to be played until January 2021, the PIAA announced the start of the fall sports season will be pushed back another two weeks after meeting on Friday.

Pennsylvania's high school sports governing body said the decision will allow for further time to discuss the recommendation with Wolf and receive additional clarification.

As a result, the official start of practice for the fall season has been moved to August 24.

"The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, and community leaders that have contacted us," the PIAA said in a statement shortly after the vote. "The Board believes that the governor's strong recommendation to delay sports to January 1, 2021 has a potential negative impact on the students' physical, social, emotional, and mental health. These issues along with the financial inability of many students to participate in any other form of non-school based athletic programs affect all students directly or indirectly.

"PIAA is asking the governor, along with the Departments of Health and Education, to partner with us and work collaboratively to further discuss fall sports. We are also seeking insight and discussion from the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

"It is clear to the PIAA the unintended consequences of cancelling fall sports need to be further reviewed."

On Thursday, Wolf said at a press conference that his recommendation is no high school sports be played until January 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf said, "The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings... and that means anything that brings people together that's going to help that virus get us."

"We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus," Wolf said. "So, anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem. It makes the virus easier to spread. So, the guidance from us is no sports until January 1."

That was the end of the press conference, and there were no follow up questions allowed to be asked.

Here is the official recommendation from the Wolf administration:

"The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education today jointly recommended that Pre-K–12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021, to protect children and teens from COVID-19.

"The administration is providing this strong recommendation and not an order or mandate. As with deciding whether students should return to in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of the two this fall, school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports.

"Highlights of the recommendation to pause youth sports until Jan. 1, 2021:

Applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports;

Includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages;

Continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis;

Does not apply to collegiate and professional sports;

Gathering limits remain unchanged - no more than 25 persons may gather indoors and 250 outdoors.

"The administration is updating existing sports guidance to reflect this recommendation.